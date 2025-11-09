5 acre of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur

Illegal poppy cultivation on around five acres of land was destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Sunday. The poppy cultivation spread across five acres in Songlung village and adjacent areas of Lhangjol and Waphong villages in the hill district of the state was destroyed on Saturday, they said.

''Eight empty cartridges, fertiliser bags and poppy seeds, found… at the site of the illegal cultivation were seized,'' a police officer said.

Earlier, on November 2, security forces had destroyed poppy plants cultivated over a total area of 30 acres in these villages, he added.

