Left Menu

5 acre of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-11-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 10:21 IST
5 acre of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Illegal poppy cultivation on around five acres of land was destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Sunday. The poppy cultivation spread across five acres in Songlung village and adjacent areas of Lhangjol and Waphong villages in the hill district of the state was destroyed on Saturday, they said.

''Eight empty cartridges, fertiliser bags and poppy seeds, found… at the site of the illegal cultivation were seized,'' a police officer said.

Earlier, on November 2, security forces had destroyed poppy plants cultivated over a total area of 30 acres in these villages, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PhysicsWallah remains bullish on online edu; bets big on offline expansion: Co-founder Alakh Pandey

PhysicsWallah remains bullish on online edu; bets big on offline expansion: ...

 India
2
We were banned thrice; hence government has recognised. If we were not there, whom they banned? Asks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

We were banned thrice; hence government has recognised. If we were not there...

 India
3
Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagwat on RSS registration.

Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagw...

 India
4
Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025