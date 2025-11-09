Left Menu

Migrant vessel sinks off Malaysia-Thailand border, hundreds missing

Hundreds were missing on Sunday after a boat sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border, as 10 survivors and one body were recovered, the Malaysian maritime authority said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 11:02 IST
Migrant vessel sinks off Malaysia-Thailand border, hundreds missing

Hundreds were missing on Sunday after a boat sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border, as 10 survivors and one body were recovered, the Malaysian maritime authority said. More victims might still be found at sea some three days after the sinking of the vessel, which left Buthidaung, Myanmar, with about 300 people on board, said First Admiral Romli Mustafa, the maritime authority director of the northern Malaysian states of Kedah and Perlis.

Among the survivors found in the waters off Langkawi were three Myanmar men, two Rohingya men and one Bangladeshi man, while the body was that of a Rohingya woman, state media Bernama said, citing Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah. Members of the mainly Muslim Rohingya minority periodically flee majority-Buddhist Myanmar, where they are seen as foreign interlopers from South Asia, who are denied citizenship and face abuse.

The Malaysia-bound people initially boarded a large vessel but as they neared the border, they were instructed to transfer onto three smaller boats, each carrying about 100 people, to avoid detection by the authorities, Adzli was quoted as saying. The status of the other two boats was not known, and a search-and-rescue operation was ongoing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagwat on RSS registration.

Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagw...

 India
2
Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

Missing tribal girl found safe, reunited with kin in Palghar

 India
3
Rugby-Robertson calls on All Blacks to improve discipline after Scotland scare

Rugby-Robertson calls on All Blacks to improve discipline after Scotland sca...

 Global
4
Bhajanlal, Vasundhara, Gehlot face test of influence in Anta bypoll; campaign to end today

Bhajanlal, Vasundhara, Gehlot face test of influence in Anta bypoll; campaig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025