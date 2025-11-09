Left Menu

Driver of ride-hailing service arrested for harassing woman passenger

A driver of a ride-hailing platform accused of harassing a woman passenger while she was returning to her accommodation has been arrested, police said on Sunday.The incident allegedly occurred on November 6 came to light after the woman posted about it on social media.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 11:24 IST
The incident allegedly occurred on November 6 came to light after the woman posted about it on social media. The police social media monitoring team noticed the post and contacted her for details. A case was registered on the next day and an investigation was launched, they added. ''The accused has been identified as Lokesh, 28, a resident of Muniyappa Layout, Ullal,'' a police officer said.

The woman was returning to her Paying Guest (PG) hostel from Church Street when the incident occurred, he added.

