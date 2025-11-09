Two SPOs dismissed for terror-links in J-K’s Kathua

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were dismissed from service for their alleged links with terrorists in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The SPOs -- Abdul Latief and Mohd Abbas -- were earlier arrested for their alleged involvement in terror activities, the officials said. They said Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Mohita Sharma ordered the dismissal of the two SPOs with immediate effect. The two cops are accused of providing support to terrorists.

