Two SPOs dismissed for terror-links in J-K’s Kathua
The SPOs -- Abdul Latief and Mohd Abbas -- were earlier arrested for their alleged involvement in terror activities, the officials said. They said Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Mohita Sharma ordered the dismissal of the two SPOs with immediate effect.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
