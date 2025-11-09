Russia's Lavrov says U.S. considering Putin's proposal on nuclear arms control, RIA reports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States has informed Russia through diplomatic channels that it was reviewing President Vladimir Putin's proposal to maintain the limitations outlined in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) beyond its scheduled expiration in February 2026.

"So far, there has been no substantive response from Washington. We were told through diplomatic channels that 'the issue is under consideration," Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Earlier, President Putin stated that Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the treaty's limitations for one year after its expiration, provided the U.S. reciprocates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)