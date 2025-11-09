Left Menu

Fake profiles of HP official with AI-generated pics floated on social media; case lodged

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 19:24 IST
Fake profiles of HP official with AI-generated pics floated on social media; case lodged
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly creating fake social media accounts and uploading an objectionable AI-generated image of a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officer posted in Shimla, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused had created multiple fake profiles of the officer on Facebook and shared AI-generated photos on these accounts.

The officer subsequently filed a complaint at the Women's Police Station in New Shimla after she came to know about the profiles and the pictures. The police have registered a case under sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (outraging woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67(A) (publication/transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and initiated investigation.

Police officials said the accused is being identified and traced through the IP addresses of the accounts and will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

 Global
2
First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote' areas to be issued in Feb 2026: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote'...

 India
3
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
4
Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025