Fake profiles of HP official with AI-generated pics floated on social media; case lodged

An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly creating fake social media accounts and uploading an objectionable AI-generated image of a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officer posted in Shimla, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused had created multiple fake profiles of the officer on Facebook and shared AI-generated photos on these accounts.

The officer subsequently filed a complaint at the Women's Police Station in New Shimla after she came to know about the profiles and the pictures. The police have registered a case under sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (outraging woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67(A) (publication/transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and initiated investigation.

Police officials said the accused is being identified and traced through the IP addresses of the accounts and will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)