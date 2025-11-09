Left Menu

Jharkhand: Woman, 3-yr-old daughter found dead in well

The woman had an altercation with her husband over some issue on Friday evening, after which she left the house with their daughter, Amarendra Kumar, officer in-charge of Balumath police station, said.We recovered their bodies from the well in the village on Sunday, he added.The police have sent both bodies to Sadar Hospital in Latehar for post-mortem examination.An unnatural death UD case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 20:37 IST
Jharkhand: Woman, 3-yr-old daughter found dead in well
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found in a well in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhmati Devi and her daughter, Divya Kumari, residents of Belwadih village in Balumath police station area. They had been missing since Friday evening, an officer said.

''Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. The woman had an altercation with her husband over some issue on Friday evening, after which she left the house with their daughter,'' Amarendra Kumar, officer in-charge of Balumath police station, said.

''We recovered their bodies from the well in the village on Sunday,'' he added.

The police have sent both bodies to Sadar Hospital in Latehar for post-mortem examination.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

 Global
2
First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote' areas to be issued in Feb 2026: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote'...

 India
3
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
4
Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025