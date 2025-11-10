UP: Nine booked for assaulting woman after court intervention

Following a court order, police here have lodged a case against nine men for allegedly assaulting a woman after she protested against the installation of CCTV cameras near her bathing area, officials said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place in March in Bhidiura village under the Gyanpur police station area.

The woman objected to the installation of CCTV cameras facing her bathroom and toilet. Following her protest, the accused men allegedly pushed her to the ground and misbehaved with her, police said.

Hearing a petition filed by the woman's mother-in-law, Munni Devi, on March 20, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashish Kumar Singh ordered on November 8 that a case be registered against the nine accused -- Sumeet Dubey, Varun alias Ashok Dubey, Sandeep Dubey, Sumit Dubey, Aman Dubey, Ankit Dubey, Saurabh Dubey, Anuj Dubey and Sanjay Dubey.

Acting on the court's directive, police registered a case on Sunday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to assault and outraging a woman's modesty, Gyanpur Station House Officer Manoj Kumar said.

According to the complaint, the woman and her mother-in-law were the only ones home at the time of the incident. Other family members work outside the village. When the woman protested the camera installation citing privacy concerns, the accused assaulted her.

The two women raised an alarm, prompting locals to gather and the accused to flee. They threatened to humiliate the woman publicly, police said.

