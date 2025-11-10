Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks 

Thai authorities said they had recovered four bodies, including two children, adding to the seven found by Malaysia's maritime agency. Facing violence at home in Myanmar and increasingly difficult living conditions in sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh, Rohingya from both countries regularly attempt perilous journeys by sea, including to Malaysia and Indonesia.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 09:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks 

The number of people confirmed dead after a boat carrying members of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya community sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border rose to 11 on Monday, authorities said, with about 70 people believed to have been on board the capsized vessel. The status of another boat carrying 230 passengers remained unclear, Malaysian authorities said, adding that 13 survivors had been found so far, mostly Rohingya. Thai authorities said they had recovered four bodies, including two children, adding to the seven found by Malaysia's maritime agency.

Facing violence at home in Myanmar and increasingly difficult living conditions in sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh, Rohingya from both countries regularly attempt perilous journeys by sea, including to Malaysia and Indonesia. EXODUS OF PERSECUTED ROHINGYA

Myanmar's impoverished Rakhine state has suffered years of conflict, hunger and ethnic violence mostly targeting the Rohingya Muslim minority community. Driven from Rakhine following a brutal 2017 military crackdown, about 1.3 million Rohingya live as refugees in Bangladesh.

At a press conference on the island of Langkawi, close to the search area, Malaysia's maritime agency said air assets were being deployed by both Thailand and Malaysia to search for survivors. "We have got very good ... relations with the Thai agency so we have got good communication and exchanges of information," said Romli Mustafa, director of the maritime agency in Malaysia's Kedah and Perlis.

"It will be easier for us and our sea assets," he said of the use of air assets to support the search by boats, adding that the search operation could last seven days. Romli said information received by the agency indicated a boat had departed Myanmar, near the border with Bangladesh, about two weeks ago, but some passengers had moved onto another vessel on Thursday. Of the 13 survivors, 11 were Rohingya and two from Bangladesh, he added.

PERILOUS VOYAGES More than 5,100 Rohingya have taken boats to leave Myanmar and Bangladesh between January and early November this year, with nearly 600 people reported dead or missing, according to data from the UN Refugee Agency.

An official from Thailand's maritime enforcement command centre told Reuters the four dead included two children, age 12 and over 10, and two adults. "Two of the women were found carrying refugee cards identifying them as Rohingya," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 UP govt officers sacked, 3 face pension cuts over corruption in Social Welfare Department

4 UP govt officers sacked, 3 face pension cuts over corruption in Social Wel...

 India
2
Griffin wins in Mexico for 3rd PGA Tour title of year, Rai tops Fleetwood in Abu Dhabi playoff

Griffin wins in Mexico for 3rd PGA Tour title of year, Rai tops Fleetwood in...

 Global
3
27 Kerala PSUs reported profit: State Industries Department

27 Kerala PSUs reported profit: State Industries Department

 India
4
UPDATE 3-China halts ban on gallium, germanium, antimony exports to US, but controls remain

UPDATE 3-China halts ban on gallium, germanium, antimony exports to US, but ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025