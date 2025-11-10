Smooth Polling Preparations for Nuapada Bypoll Set in Motion

With the Nuapada bypoll scheduled for November 11, district authorities have ensured all arrangements are in place for seamless polling.

Two Indian Air Force helicopters are on standby to transport polling officials to remote regions, including hilly terrains and Naxal-affected areas within Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary. Polling parties mobilized on Monday to cover 358 booths.

To secure the 'Naxal-hit areas,' 14 CAPF companies have been deployed, complemented by mobile patrols and quick response teams. The silent period is now in effect, as authorities enforce strict election guidelines ahead of the upcoming vote, following MLA Rajendra Dholakia's passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)