Smooth Polling Preparations for Nuapada Bypoll Set in Motion
Nuapada is gearing up for a bypoll with thorough preparations by local authorities. Two IAF helicopters will assist in reaching hilly and potentially hazardous areas, with security bolstered by CAPF deployment. Strict adherence to election guidelines is emphasized during the silent period prior to the November 11 vote.
With the Nuapada bypoll scheduled for November 11, district authorities have ensured all arrangements are in place for seamless polling.
Two Indian Air Force helicopters are on standby to transport polling officials to remote regions, including hilly terrains and Naxal-affected areas within Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary. Polling parties mobilized on Monday to cover 358 booths.
To secure the 'Naxal-hit areas,' 14 CAPF companies have been deployed, complemented by mobile patrols and quick response teams. The silent period is now in effect, as authorities enforce strict election guidelines ahead of the upcoming vote, following MLA Rajendra Dholakia's passing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
