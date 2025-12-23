Security Tightened for Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrim Surge

Authorities have intensified surveillance along the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in anticipation of the New Year pilgrim influx. The focus remains on high-density and crowded sections, with a robust security grid in place, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A comprehensive meeting led by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's CEO, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, in collaboration with security agencies, reviewed strategies for ensuring a secure pilgrimage experience. Emphasis was placed on RFID-based access control, with additional handheld scanners and personnel at key checkpoints.

Safety measures include deploying fire tenders at strategic locations and adhering to disaster preparedness protocols. Unauthorized parking and traffic bottlenecks are addressed to facilitate smooth vehicular movement, with advanced surveillance tools deployed for real-time threat assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)