Rajasthan Set to Abolish Two-Child Rule for Electoral Candidates

The Rajasthan government is poised to alter electoral qualifications by amending the Panchayati Raj and Municipalities Acts, removing the clause that disqualifies individuals with more than two children from contesting local elections.

Drafts of the proposed ordinance have been forwarded to the law department for review. Following legal vetting, the proposal is set to be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

Currently, the acts disqualify those with a third child post-November 1995 from running for various positions. The amendment could widen political opportunities for leaders from both major parties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)