In an unannounced diplomatic mission, FBI Director Kash Patel visited Beijing last week to discuss fentanyl and law enforcement issues. This move came on the heels of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where leaders celebrated newfound consensus on combating fentanyl trafficking.

The visit, reported exclusively by Reuters, was not confirmed by U.S. or Chinese officials, highlighting the sensitive nature of these discussions. While Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian claimed unawareness of the trip, China's Ministry of Public Security and the U.S. embassy in Beijing remained silent on requests for comment.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Commerce announced new regulations on drug-related precursor chemicals, which are expected to affect exports to North America. Trump tokenly reduced tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the agreement with Xi, who promised rigorous efforts in controlling fentanyl supply. The comprehensive deal extends beyond drug control, facilitating U.S. soybean trade and adjusting rare earth export restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)