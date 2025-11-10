Left Menu

Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

Malaysian authorities, supported by Thailand, are searching the Andaman Sea for missing Rohingya refugees after a deadly boat capsize. The Rohingya, fleeing persecution in Myanmar and harsh conditions in Bangladesh camps, continue to risk dangerous sea journeys despite Malaysia's tough stance on undocumented migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:56 IST
In the waters off Malaysia's Langkawi island, maritime patrols continue an intense search for missing Rohingya refugees after a tragic boat accident that resulted in at least 11 deaths. Authorities remain hopeful as they scour the Andaman Sea, aided by air support from Thailand, following the vessel's tragic capsizing.

The predominantly Muslim Rohingya community, facing violent persecution in Myanmar and dire conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps, have attempted perilous sea voyages to reach Malaysia. Despite Malaysia's firm policy against undocumented migrants, the country remains a preferred destination for many seeking refuge and a better future.

Tensions rise as families remain in distress, waiting for news of their loved ones. Over 5,100 Rohingya attempted the crossing this year; many have disappeared. Meanwhile, both Malaysia and Thailand intensify rescue operations, determined to find survivors and identify the victims of this ongoing humanitarian crisis.

