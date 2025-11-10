Left Menu

J&K Police Uncovers Transnational Terror Module with Key Arrests

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has dismantled a transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Seven individuals, including two doctors, have been arrested, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives has been seized. The group used encrypted channels for communication and radicalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully dismantled a significant inter-state and transnational terror module, allegedly connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) organizations. In a coordinated operation with the Faridabad Police, seven suspects were apprehended, including two doctors. A cache of arms, ammunition, and approximately 2,900 kg of IED-making materials was recovered.

This operation signifies a major development in counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting the dismantling of a 'white collar' terror ecosystem. The investigation revealed the group's use of encrypted channels for communication and recruitment, as well as the raising of funds through professional networks under the guise of legitimate activities. The group also had connections with foreign handlers.

Among those arrested are Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad Dar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, and Dr. Adeel. The investigation is ongoing, with further searches conducted across multiple districts and states, resulting in the recovery of incriminating materials. Authorities are actively tracing financial linkages and pursuing additional suspects involved.

