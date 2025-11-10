Teen Musician Takes a Stand in St. Petersburg
Teenage musician Diana Loginova has been detained in St. Petersburg after serving multiple short jail terms for performing anti-Kremlin songs. Known for her association with the Stoptime group, Loginova faces charges for discrediting the army and petty hooliganism. Her case highlights Russia's crackdown on dissenting voices.
Teenage musician Diana Loginova, known for her vocal opposition to the Kremlin, has been detained by police in St. Petersburg upon her release from a short prison stint, according to state media and her supporters.
The 18-year-old artist, a member of the Stoptime group, gained notoriety after performing Noize MC's 'Swan Lake Cooperative', a track banned for its association with political change in Russia. Her actions garnered further fines and jail time after performing 'You Are a Soldier' by Monetochka, which authorities viewed as discrediting the army.
Despite facing legal challenges for performances deemed subversive, Loginova, who performs under the name 'Naoko', emphasized the significant impact of music. Officials have ramped up efforts to suppress dissent in Russia since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. Loginova remains steadfast in her expression against the odds.
