Crisis in Mali: AU Calls for Urgent International Action as Insurgents Escalate Tactics
The African Union has called for international cooperation in response to worsening security conditions in Mali. Insurgents are imposing a fuel blockade and kidnapping foreigners, significantly impacting education and business operations. The situation has garnered concern from Western nations, with citizens advised to evacuate the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Mali
The African Union has issued a call for an urgent international response to address the worsening security situation in Mali.
Insurgents, linked to an Al Qaeda affiliate, have blocked fuel imports, leading to school and business closures. This blockade has raised alarms about the possible expansion of insurgent control in the landlocked nation.
Western nations are evacuating citizens, and the AU is urging enhanced cooperation and intelligence-sharing in the Sahel region, stressing the need for immediate action to alleviate humanitarian impacts and safeguard kidnapped individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement