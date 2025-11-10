Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad
Ukraine's military asserts that Russia has not gained control over logistical routes leading to and from the almost encircled town of Myrnohrad. Despite the complex logistics, supplies and troop rotations continue efficiently, as Ukrainian units firmly maintain their defensive positions against Russian forces.
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military announced that Russia, despite surrounding Myrnohrad, an embattled town east of Pokrovsk, has yet to gain control over the logistical routes in the area.
The statement, released on Facebook, assured that essential supplies have been delivered and troops fighting in Myrnohrad, including wounded personnel, have been rotated out.
Ukrainian forces remain steadfast, holding positions and engaging enemy forces outside the town. The military acknowledges that logistics are challenging but emphasizes that operations continue efficiently to support the embattled town.
