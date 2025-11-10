Left Menu

Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

Ukraine's military asserts that Russia has not gained control over logistical routes leading to and from the almost encircled town of Myrnohrad. Despite the complex logistics, supplies and troop rotations continue efficiently, as Ukrainian units firmly maintain their defensive positions against Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:33 IST
Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military announced that Russia, despite surrounding Myrnohrad, an embattled town east of Pokrovsk, has yet to gain control over the logistical routes in the area.

The statement, released on Facebook, assured that essential supplies have been delivered and troops fighting in Myrnohrad, including wounded personnel, have been rotated out.

Ukrainian forces remain steadfast, holding positions and engaging enemy forces outside the town. The military acknowledges that logistics are challenging but emphasizes that operations continue efficiently to support the embattled town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana
2
Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

 India
3
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
4
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025