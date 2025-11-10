Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

In a developing story, the Vatican is investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a Spanish Catholic bishop, Rafael Zornoza, as confirmed by his diocese. The incident reportedly involves abuse of a teenage boy in the 1990s, a claim the bishop has categorically denied.

Bishop Zornoza, who has been leading the Diocese of Cadiz y Ceuta since 2011, has suspended his duties temporarily. He has pledged full cooperation with the inquiry, which is being handled by a Church tribunal under the Vatican's authority. The case is significant as Zornoza is the first Spanish bishop to be publicly investigated by the Vatican for such allegations.

The diocese stresses the importance of respecting the presumption of innocence, while the Vatican and its press office have not yet issued an official comment on the ongoing investigation. The scandal adds to the Church's global challenges with allegations of abuse and previous cover-ups, issues that have tainted its credibility worldwide.