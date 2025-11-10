Left Menu

Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

Bishop Rafael Zornoza from Spain is under Vatican investigation for alleged sexual abuse of a teenager in the 1990s, which he denies. The diocese has affirmed cooperation with the inquiry. This marks the first public investigation of a Spanish bishop by the Vatican over such accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:36 IST
Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

In a developing story, the Vatican is investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a Spanish Catholic bishop, Rafael Zornoza, as confirmed by his diocese. The incident reportedly involves abuse of a teenage boy in the 1990s, a claim the bishop has categorically denied.

Bishop Zornoza, who has been leading the Diocese of Cadiz y Ceuta since 2011, has suspended his duties temporarily. He has pledged full cooperation with the inquiry, which is being handled by a Church tribunal under the Vatican's authority. The case is significant as Zornoza is the first Spanish bishop to be publicly investigated by the Vatican for such allegations.

The diocese stresses the importance of respecting the presumption of innocence, while the Vatican and its press office have not yet issued an official comment on the ongoing investigation. The scandal adds to the Church's global challenges with allegations of abuse and previous cover-ups, issues that have tainted its credibility worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana
2
Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

 India
3
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
4
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025