CBI Catches Delhi Police ASI in Rs 2.4 Lakh Bribery Scandal

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, ASI Patil Kumar, has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 2.4 lakh bribe for a favourable verification report. He initially demanded Rs 15 lakh, threatening an adverse report if not paid. The CBI caught him red-handed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken action against corruption within the Delhi Police, arresting Assistant Sub-Inspector Patil Kumar on charges of bribery. The arrest was made after Kumar allegedly accepted a Rs 2.4 lakh bribe from a complainant, promising a positive verification report for a property case.

According to officials, Kumar had originally demanded Rs 15 lakh from the complainant, threatening to submit an adverse report in the property's pending court case if his demands were not met. The CBI set a trap, apprehending Kumar red-handed during the transaction.

A CBI spokesperson confirmed the arrest, stating that the investigation is ongoing. The case highlights ongoing challenges within law enforcement regarding integrity and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

