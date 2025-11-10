Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case on Religious Rights in Prisons

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a significant case involving religious rights in prisons, brought by Rastafarian Damon Landor against Louisiana prison officials. Landor alleges that being forcibly shaved violated his religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court's involvement comes after lower courts dismissed Landor's lawsuit, citing the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act as not permitting individual officials to be held liable for monetary damages. The Court will consider if this act, similar to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, should offer financial remedies.

Landor's case contends with a 2017 ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had deemed hair cutting policies against Rastafarians as unlawful under the 2000 law. The outcome could influence religious rights protection for incarcerated individuals across the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)