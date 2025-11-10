Left Menu

The High-Stakes Appeal: Death Penalty Pursuit for Yasin Malik

The NIA urges the Delhi High Court for in-camera proceedings in its appeal for a death penalty against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. Convicted in a 2017 terror funding case, Malik argues psychological distress due to delays. The case resumes January 28 for further arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:41 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) requested the Delhi High Court on Monday for in-camera proceedings regarding their appeal seeking a death penalty for Yasin Malik, the Kashmiri separatist leader, convicted in a 2017 terror funding case.

The bench, consisting of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain, will consider this plea, with the Special Public Prosecutor Akshai Malik advocating for private virtual links.

Yasin Malik, appearing from Tihar jail via video conferencing, highlighted the psychological strain caused by the three-year delay in resolving the appeal. The bench has scheduled January 28 for continuing the arguments as the NIA seeks to upgrade Malik's life sentence to capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

