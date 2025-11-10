The High-Stakes Appeal: Death Penalty Pursuit for Yasin Malik

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) requested the Delhi High Court on Monday for in-camera proceedings regarding their appeal seeking a death penalty for Yasin Malik, the Kashmiri separatist leader, convicted in a 2017 terror funding case.

The bench, consisting of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain, will consider this plea, with the Special Public Prosecutor Akshai Malik advocating for private virtual links.

Yasin Malik, appearing from Tihar jail via video conferencing, highlighted the psychological strain caused by the three-year delay in resolving the appeal. The bench has scheduled January 28 for continuing the arguments as the NIA seeks to upgrade Malik's life sentence to capital punishment.

