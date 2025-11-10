North East's Pivotal Role in India's Strategic Development: Highlights from CPA India Zone-III Conference

The North East's significance in India's development agenda took center stage at the 22nd Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, emphasized the role of legislatures as bridges between policy and people, amid the contemporary challenges of balancing development with social responsibility.

Underlining the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, Harivansh highlighted focused efforts on the socio-economic upliftment of the North East. With significant budget increases and infrastructure development, including highways and 4G connectivity, the region is pivotal to India's growth trajectory, reflecting its central role in national planning.

Nagaland legislative representatives echoed this sentiment, emphasizing regional unity and sustainability. Topics such as climate change and regional cooperation dominated discussions, underpinning the conference's theme of translating policy into progress. Attended by legislators from the North East, the event reaffirms the region's commitment to its developmental and ecological responsibilities.

