Race to the Ballot: Maharashtra's Municipal Elections Heat Up

The nomination process for Maharashtra's municipal elections began as political parties strategize for the December 2 polls. Voters will choose representatives in municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with over 1.07 crore eligible voters. Tensions run high over potential alliances, particularly in Nashik and Konkan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:50 IST
  • India

The nomination process for elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra started on Monday. The State Election Commission announced that details on the number of nominations filed on Day 1 would be available by evening.

Nominations for the December 2 elections must be filed by November 17, with scrutiny conducted on November 18. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is November 21, extendable to November 25 in cases of appeal. Voting will occur via EVMs to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents, with vote counting on December 3.

An estimated 1.07 crore voters are eligible to participate. As alliances form, eyes are on Konkan for potential non-BJP party collaboration against Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane and in Nashik, where the Congress's pursuit of a pact with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena faces internal opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

