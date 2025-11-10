Mashatile Calls for Bold Reforms to Address SA’s Deepening Water Crisis

Addressing the escalating water and sanitation crisis in South Africa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged for bold, integrated solutions, increased infrastructure investment, and the urgent strengthening of public-private partnerships. Speaking at the Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (AWSISA) conference on Monday, Mashatile stressed the need for unified national action, warning that failure to act decisively would imperil health, development, and economic stability.

The Water Crisis: A National Threat

South Africa, classified as a water-scarce country, is experiencing a critical water insecurity crisis driven by multiple, intersecting factors:

Low average annual rainfall of just 497 mm

Climate change, triggering extreme weather events like the Cape Town “Day Zero” drought and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal

Ageing and failing infrastructure, contributing to Non-Revenue Water (NRW) rates of 40–50% in some areas

Poor municipal management, leading to inconsistent water delivery and service breakdowns

Socio-economic inequality, which further marginalises vulnerable communities

Mashatile said the time for fragmented responses is over. “This timely dialogue serves as an essential circuit breaker for the polycrisis through integration, accountability, and a common operational strategy,” he said, addressing sector leaders gathered at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg.

Massive Water Losses Hindering Development

The Deputy President painted a stark picture of the financial and developmental cost of water loss. High NRW levels—caused by leaks, operational inefficiencies, and illegal connections—not only waste scarce water resources but drain billions from municipal budgets, money that could otherwise be used for expanding and upgrading infrastructure.

“This not only costs billions annually but also hampers necessary investments in water expansion projects,” he warned.

He emphasised that water loss reduction is not only an infrastructure issue but a public health and economic priority.

Government Interventions: Centralised Infrastructure and Skills Development

To address systemic failures, the government has launched several key initiatives:

Water Resources Infrastructure Agency Act Aims to centralise the management, development, and funding of national water infrastructure

Promotes long-term planning and asset lifecycle management National Water Safety Management Programme Sets a target to recruit 15,000 skilled water professionals by 2030

Seeks to improve municipal technical capacity and governance performance

Mashatile said that these reforms would help secure a resilient, transparent and professionally managed water sector, equipped to meet the challenges of urbanisation, climate change, and rising demand.

Public-Private Partnerships and Strategic Financing

A core theme of the Deputy President’s message was the role of strategic, transparent public-private partnerships (PPPs) in resolving South Africa’s infrastructure backlog.

“Such partnerships have the potential to secure the substantial long-term capital needed to achieve the ambitious infrastructure renewal and development objectives outlined in the National Water Resource Strategy III,” Mashatile said.

He urged AWSISA and sector stakeholders to use the conference as a platform for action-oriented dialogue that produces bankable, measurable results.

Global and Regional Best Practice: Embracing Innovation

Mashatile highlighted the importance of adopting best practices from Africa and the broader Global South, especially in areas such as:

Water reuse and recycling

Rainwater harvesting

Smart metering and leak detection

Community-led conservation initiatives

He stressed that technological and behavioural solutions must go hand-in-hand, urging a shift toward environmental stewardship and sustainable consumption.

“Deliberate action to reduce water consumption and promote reuse is essential—not only for financial viability but for safeguarding public health,” he noted.

Africa Water Vision 2063: A Continental Blueprint

Looking beyond South Africa’s borders, the Deputy President called on African nations to commit to the Africa Water Vision 2063, which promotes a pan-African, coordinated strategy to water security and sanitation.

The Vision aims to transition from disjointed national responses to collaborative regional frameworks, with a focus on:

Universal access to clean water

Integrated water resource management

Climate resilience

Equity for women, children, and rural communities

Mashatile stressed that access to clean water is not a luxury but a human right, essential for social justice, community development, and sustainable economic growth.

A Call to Action: Water as a Human Right

In his concluding remarks, the Deputy President reaffirmed government’s commitment to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure universal access to water and sanitation by 2030.

“Together, we have the power to make a difference. Together, we can build a future where water is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right for all.”

Mashatile’s address comes at a time when climate instability, rapid urbanisation, and economic inequality threaten to derail gains made in service delivery. His speech signals that the national water strategy is entering a new phase—one focused on integration, innovation, and inclusive development.