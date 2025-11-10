Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Comments

A Chinese diplomat's threat towards Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over her comments regarding Taiwan has triggered a diplomatic dispute. The remarks have intensified tensions between the two nations, reflecting ongoing challenges in their bilateral relations, particularly concerning Taiwan and historical issues.

A diplomatic dispute between Japan and China erupted after a Chinese diplomat made threatening remarks concerning statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan. The comments were made by Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, and were seen as aggressive and inappropriate by Japanese officials.

Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara condemned the statement as the Consul General threatened to ''cut off dirty neck without a moment of hesitation.'' The Japanese government lodged an official protest with China, and the post was subsequently deleted by the consul, further intensifying the tensions between the nations.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jiao responded by characterizing Takaichi's comments as an interference in China's internal affairs. The spat follows a meeting between Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing the delicate balance in Sino-Japanese relations amidst recent developments around Taiwan.

