Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Heart of Beirut
Israeli airstrikes targeted a building in central Beirut and ordered evacuations in Lebanon's south, escalating its conflict with Hezbollah. The assaults follow Hezbollah's attacks after Iran's leader's assassination. Over 600 casualties and mass evacuations have been recorded, with Israel promising northern communities security.
In a further escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli airstrikes hit a building in central Beirut on Thursday, signaling intensified military action against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
The strike took place around 5:30 p.m. in the Bachoura neighborhood, close to key Lebanese government headquarters. This comes amidst a broader offensive following Hezbollah's retaliatory attacks in response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader.
With over 600 reported deaths and 800,000 people forced to flee, Israeli authorities are enforcing mass evacuations. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the commitment to ensure security in northern communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening India's Air Defence Amid Global Conflicts
Gulf Conflict Spurs Remote Work for Bloomberg and Other Financial Giants
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Military Targets Tehran Checkpoints
West Asia Turmoil: Global Economic Strain Looms as Conflict Persists
Global Consequences of West Asia Conflict: Unbearable Price of War