Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Heart of Beirut

Israeli airstrikes targeted a building in central Beirut and ordered evacuations in Lebanon's south, escalating its conflict with Hezbollah. The assaults follow Hezbollah's attacks after Iran's leader's assassination. Over 600 casualties and mass evacuations have been recorded, with Israel promising northern communities security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a further escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli airstrikes hit a building in central Beirut on Thursday, signaling intensified military action against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The strike took place around 5:30 p.m. in the Bachoura neighborhood, close to key Lebanese government headquarters. This comes amidst a broader offensive following Hezbollah's retaliatory attacks in response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

With over 600 reported deaths and 800,000 people forced to flee, Israeli authorities are enforcing mass evacuations. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the commitment to ensure security in northern communities.

