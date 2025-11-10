Left Menu

Daily Wagers Demand Justice: A Fight for Regularization and Wages in Jammu

Hundreds of daily wage employees from the Jal Shakti Department protested in Jammu, demanding regularization and payment of pending wages. Despite police intervention, protesters called for clear policies and action from the government. This marks their third protest, highlighting persistent issues faced by approximately 67,000 daily wage workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:37 IST
  • India

On Monday, a protest march by hundreds of daily wage employees from the Jal Shakti Department was halted by police in Jammu. The demonstrators aimed to encircle the Civil Secretariat, demanding the regularization of their roles and the release of overdue wages.

In a strategic move, the employees disrupted water supply to several VIP areas, including ministerial residences, though normalcy was subsequently restored. The PHE Employees United Front, Jammu, has urged the chief minister to present a long-awaited committee report on wage regularization to the Assembly.

The protest marked the union's third demonstration in two weeks, emphasizing dissatisfaction over the government's inaction. Despite challenges, the workers remain resolute in their demand for justice, highlighting the plight of approximately 67,000 daily wage workers across Jammu and Kashmir's government sectors.

