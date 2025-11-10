Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea in Renukaswamy Murder Case

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by actress Pavithra Gowda reviewing its August verdict that revoked bail for her, actor Darshan, and others in the Renukaswamy murder case. They are accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy in 2024. The court reiterated that celebrity status does not exempt one from legal accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:06 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea in Renukaswamy Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by actress Pavithra Gowda concerning its previous decision that annulled bail for Gowda, actor Darshan, and others implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case.

According to police allegations, Renukaswamy was abducted, tortured, and murdered, with his body found in a Bengaluru drain after three days. The case saw significant public attention due to the involvement of celebrities.

The court emphasized in its ruling the importance of the rule of law and stated that neither wealth nor celebrity status could exempt individuals from legal scrutiny and accountability, reinforcing the constitutional principle of equality before the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Dismisses Kim Davis Appeal

Supreme Court Upholds Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Dismisses Kim Davis Appeal

 Global
2
Inferno in Jhanihar: A Village's Struggle Against Flames

Inferno in Jhanihar: A Village's Struggle Against Flames

 India
3
Canada's Measles Elimination Setback: A Wake-Up Call

Canada's Measles Elimination Setback: A Wake-Up Call

 Global
4
Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort

Devastating Blast Shakes Delhi Near Red Fort

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025