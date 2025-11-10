Supreme Court Dismisses Plea in Renukaswamy Murder Case
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by actress Pavithra Gowda reviewing its August verdict that revoked bail for her, actor Darshan, and others in the Renukaswamy murder case. They are accused of abducting and torturing Renukaswamy in 2024. The court reiterated that celebrity status does not exempt one from legal accountability.
The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by actress Pavithra Gowda concerning its previous decision that annulled bail for Gowda, actor Darshan, and others implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case.
According to police allegations, Renukaswamy was abducted, tortured, and murdered, with his body found in a Bengaluru drain after three days. The case saw significant public attention due to the involvement of celebrities.
The court emphasized in its ruling the importance of the rule of law and stated that neither wealth nor celebrity status could exempt individuals from legal scrutiny and accountability, reinforcing the constitutional principle of equality before the law.
