Allegations of Vote Manipulation Emerge in Bihar: Congress' Campaign Intensifies

Congress Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accuses the Election Commission of deleting poor and migrant voters from Bihar's electoral rolls, prompting a large-scale signature campaign. The party, advocating for electoral integrity, plans to present 1.12 crore signatures collected across Karnataka to AICC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:23 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar has accused the Election Commission of India of allegedly deleting a substantial number of poor voters and those migrating for employment from Bihar's electoral rolls. Shivakumar voiced this concern while presenting over 1.12 crore signatures from Karnataka collected under the Congress' 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' campaign.

The allegations come amid the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Shivakumar has claimed that these deletions amount to 'vote chori,' or vote theft, and argues that such actions undermine democratic processes. 'We urge that justice should not be compromised; one man, one vote must be upheld,' he stated.

In the wake of these accusations, Shivakumar commended the Supreme Court's directives on the matter and credited Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for initiating a major investigation. As the Congress Party prepares to present their findings at a mass gathering in Delhi, Shivakumar reiterated the party's commitment to preserving electoral integrity and democracy across India.

