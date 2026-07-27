Nvidia's $250 Billion Power Boost for OpenAI

Nvidia is reportedly considering providing a $250 billion financial backstop for OpenAI's ambitious data center project. The project involves leasing a 10-gigawatt facility being developed by SoftBank’s energy subsidiary in southern Ohio. This move aims to enhance OpenAI's computational capabilities substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 05:06 IST
Nvidia's $250 Billion Power Boost for OpenAI
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Nvidia is in discussions to offer a significant $250 billion backstop for OpenAI, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.

This financial guarantee from Nvidia is intended to support OpenAI's leasing of a substantial 10-gigawatt data project, currently under development by SoftBank’s energy division in southern Ohio, the report noted, citing anonymous sources.

Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify these claims.

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