Triumphs and Setbacks: Thrills at U.S. National Championships

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden claimed victory in the 200m at the U.S. national championships, with a near-personal best time. While Noah Lyles faced a leg cramp, Garrett Kaalund and Valarie Sion emerged victorious in their events. The event, held without key athletes due to an 'off year,' saw unexpected triumphs and setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 04:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 04:49 IST
Triumphs and Setbacks: Thrills at U.S. National Championships
  • Country:
  • United States

On the final day of the U.S. national championships, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden secured the 200 meters title, finishing with an impressive time of 21.69 seconds, just shy of her personal best. Meanwhile, world champion Noah Lyles alarmed spectators by pulling up with a leg cramp during the men's race.

Garrett Kaalund clinched victory with a time of 20.04 seconds in the men's 200m, with Brandon Hicklin and Maximilian Thomas following closely behind. Despite the absence of several top athletes during this 'off year,' the competition saw new talents rise, including Anna Cockrell and young Cooper Lutkenhaus.

In a dramatic turn of events, Tara Davis-Woodhall initially claimed the women's long jump victory, only for a foul ruling to award Alyssa Jones the title. The U.S. national event, which returned to New York after over three decades, provided thrilling competition amid the absence of Olympic and world meet selection pressure.

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