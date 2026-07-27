Drone Attack Shakes Belgorod: Injuries Reported
A drone attack in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukraine border, injured twelve people, including two children. The attack set several flats and over fifteen cars on fire. Local authorities reported the incident via Telegram, though Reuters could not independently verify the claims.
- Country:
- Russia
Twelve people, including two children, sustained injuries following a drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which is close to Ukraine's border. The report was confirmed by regional authorities through a Telegram post early Monday.
The attack resulted in multiple flats in a residential building catching fire, along with over fifteen vehicles. Local officials shared these details in their statement.
At present, Reuters has not independently verified the authenticity of the report, but the incident is under ongoing investigation due to its impact on the region.
ALSO READ
-
Escalation in Ukraine: Missile Strikes and Civilian Casualties Amid Intensifying Conflict
-
Tragedy on the Black Sea: Cargo Vessel Sinks Amid Tensions
-
Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports and Shipping
-
Tensions Rise: Iran's Response to Ukrainian Vessel Attack
-
Iran Vows Retaliation After Ukrainian Attack on Vessel