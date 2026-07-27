Drone Attack Shakes Belgorod: Injuries Reported

Twelve people, including two children, sustained injuries following a drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which is close to Ukraine's border. The report was confirmed by regional authorities through a Telegram post early Monday.

The attack resulted in multiple flats in a residential building catching fire, along with over fifteen vehicles. Local officials shared these details in their statement.

At present, Reuters has not independently verified the authenticity of the report, but the incident is under ongoing investigation due to its impact on the region.