Bulgaria Moves to Seize Control of Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria has begun inspections and security measures at Lukoil's Burgas oil refinery, aiming to seize control amidst U.S. sanctions. Legal changes permit the government takeover, with state agencies ensuring site security. Russia's Ambassador criticized the action, calling it hasty and potentially illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:45 IST
In a bold move, Bulgarian authorities have started implementing stringent inspections and security measures at Lukoil's Burgas oil refinery. The proactive steps were announced by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov as the government gears up to take control of the facility amid U.S. sanctions.

Last week's legislative amendments enable Bulgaria to assume control and potentially sell the refinery to avoid the repercussions of international sanctions. The government has deployed military police and anti-drone systems in the region as part of the protective measures, ensuring compliance and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Russia's Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova criticized Bulgaria's actions, labeling them hasty and legally dubious, warning of a dangerous precedent. Nevertheless, the Bulgarian government remains firm in its objective to protect national interests by preventing operational disruptions at the refinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

