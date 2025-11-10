Left Menu

Kerala High Court Puts Brakes on Controversial Solar Regulations

The Kerala High Court has temporarily halted proceedings related to the notification issued under Kerala's 2024 Renewable Energy Regulations. The Domestic On-Grid Solar Power Prosumers Forum challenged these regulations, alleging undue influence by the Kerala State Electricity Board. The court will review the case again on December 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:48 IST
The Kerala High Court has issued a stay on proceedings connected to the contentious notification under the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission's 2024 Renewable Energy Regulations. This decision comes after legal challenges presented by the Domestic On-Grid Solar Power Prosumers Forum.

Led by Justice Mohammad Niaz C P, the bench ordered a temporary halt on the regulations implemented on November 5 due to allegations of control exerted by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The forum claims that these regulations unfairly limit the net metering system to 3 kW and impose fees on every unit exported to the grid.

The court highlighted controversy over the timing of the notification and stated that a comprehensive review would occur on December 1. During this time, the respondents are required to address the allegations outlined in the writ petition.

