Kerala High Court Puts Brakes on Controversial Solar Regulations

The Kerala High Court has issued a stay on proceedings connected to the contentious notification under the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission's 2024 Renewable Energy Regulations. This decision comes after legal challenges presented by the Domestic On-Grid Solar Power Prosumers Forum.

Led by Justice Mohammad Niaz C P, the bench ordered a temporary halt on the regulations implemented on November 5 due to allegations of control exerted by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The forum claims that these regulations unfairly limit the net metering system to 3 kW and impose fees on every unit exported to the grid.

The court highlighted controversy over the timing of the notification and stated that a comprehensive review would occur on December 1. During this time, the respondents are required to address the allegations outlined in the writ petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)