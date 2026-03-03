Himachal Government Prioritizes Safety for Middle-Eastern Diaspora

Expressing grave concern over escalating tensions in West Asia, Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh highlighted the state's proactive steps to safeguard the welfare of around 45,000 Himachalis residing in the Middle East. Singh underscored the state's emphasis on protecting these residents amidst conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Singh assured that the state government remains in regular communication with the Ministry of External Affairs to address any issues faced by Himachalis and will expedite aid for urgent situations. He confirmed the establishment of supportive measures for those opting to return to India and emphasized careful attention to the safety of individuals preferring to remain abroad.

Additionally, Naresh Chauhan, media advisor to the Chief Minister, confirmed the comprehensive monitoring of the situation by maintaining continuous dialogue with the Union government. Plans for a dedicated helpline and a social media channel aim to streamline communication between the expatriates and their families, providing reassurance through confirmed official information.

(With inputs from agencies.)