Trump Administration Pushes to Block Food Aid Amid Shutdown

The Trump administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a judge's ruling that mandates full food aid for 42 million low-income Americans, even as legislators work towards resolving the federal government shutdown.

Updated: 10-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  United States

Amid ongoing efforts to end the federal government shutdown, President Donald Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to halt a judge's directive mandating full funding of food aid for 42 million underprivileged citizens this month.

This legal move indicates a continuing struggle between the administration and the judiciary regarding the distribution of food assistance, which could impact millions of low-income Americans if paused.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are reportedly making progress in negotiations to conclude the government shutdown, which has affected numerous federal operations, including essential welfare programs.

