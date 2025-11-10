Trump Administration Pushes to Block Food Aid Amid Shutdown
The Trump administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a judge's ruling that mandates full food aid for 42 million low-income Americans, even as legislators work towards resolving the federal government shutdown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
Amid ongoing efforts to end the federal government shutdown, President Donald Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to halt a judge's directive mandating full funding of food aid for 42 million underprivileged citizens this month.
This legal move indicates a continuing struggle between the administration and the judiciary regarding the distribution of food assistance, which could impact millions of low-income Americans if paused.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are reportedly making progress in negotiations to conclude the government shutdown, which has affected numerous federal operations, including essential welfare programs.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- shutdown
- food aid
- low-income
- Americans
- Supreme Court
- judge
- legislators
- funding
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Monday Agenda: From AI Concerns to Women's Reservation
Supreme Court Reviews MP High Court's District Judge Appointment Ruling
Supreme Court Calls for Nationwide Security Overhaul in Trial Courts
Supreme Court Curtails Routine DNA Testing to Uphold Privacy
Supreme Court Upholds Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Dismisses Kim Davis Appeal