Trump Administration Pushes to Block Food Aid Amid Shutdown

Amid ongoing efforts to end the federal government shutdown, President Donald Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to halt a judge's directive mandating full funding of food aid for 42 million underprivileged citizens this month.

This legal move indicates a continuing struggle between the administration and the judiciary regarding the distribution of food assistance, which could impact millions of low-income Americans if paused.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are reportedly making progress in negotiations to conclude the government shutdown, which has affected numerous federal operations, including essential welfare programs.