Controversy Unfolds: Land Deals Stir up Maharashtra Politics

Pune Police's Economic Offences Wing confirmed that Parth Pawar and associates are not connected to the Bopodi land case. Focus remains on tehsildar Suryakant Yeole's suspicious role in this and the related Mundhwa land deal, where Rs 300-crore was involved without paying Rs 21 crore stamp duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune Police's Economic Offences Wing clarified that the firm of Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is unconnected to an agricultural land case in Bopodi. This statement follows controversy in Maharashtra politics over the separate Mundhwa land deal, which involved a Rs 300-crore transaction.

Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, now suspended, played a questionable role in both cases, leading to speculation. An FIR at Khadak police station linked the Bopodi case with the Mundhwa deal due to Yeole's involvement, despite lacking evidence against Pawar's firm and his associates, Digvijay Patil and PoA-holder Sheetal Tejwani.

Concerns arose when Mundhwa land deal inquiries revealed non-payment of Rs 21 crore stamp duty by Amadea Enterprises, sparking further scrutiny into the legalities of the land sales. Investigations will focus on Yeole's illegal actions, as evidence indicates the government-owned Mundhwa land could not be legitimately sold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

