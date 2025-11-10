Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters

Turkey, alongside the U.S. and Arab mediators, is negotiating safe passage for Hamas fighters in Gaza. About 200 fighters are trapped, complicating ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas. Turkey, a mediator in these sensitive negotiations, aims to shift talks towards ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In a critical diplomatic maneuver, Turkey is collaborating with the United States and Arab intermediaries to negotiate the safe exit of approximately 200 Hamas fighters ensnared in tunnels within Israeli-controlled Gaza, a pivotal source has revealed.

The intricate situation has become a significant hurdle in advancing Gaza ceasefire negotiations, which seek a lasting resolution to the two-year conflict. Turkish officials, including President Erdogan's spokesperson, have confirmed the mediation efforts but withheld specific negotiation details.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff underscored the standoff's resolution as a crucial test case for future ceasefire measures, proposing safe passage to Hamas-dominated zones of Gaza. However, the Israeli government remains silent on Turkey's mediation role, and the stalemate continues as the trapped fighters consider surrendering arms for relocation.

