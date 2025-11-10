Left Menu

Security Tightens Across Maharashtra after New Delhi Car Explosion

Following a high-intensity car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort metro station, Maharashtra has heightened security measures. The blast resulted in eight deaths and numerous injuries, prompting a precautionary alert across Mumbai and other critical locations. Authorities have intensified surveillance at vital installations and major railway stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a devastating car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, authorities have placed Maharashtra on high alert. The blast, described as high-intensity, tragically claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and injured 24 others.

Security has been significantly enhanced across Mumbai and other key locations to prevent any similar occurrences. According to a senior police official, commanders at the district level throughout Maharashtra and city commissioners have been directed to remain vigilant.

The heightened security measures include increased patrolling by the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force at major stations, alongside the deployment of dog squads and bomb detection teams. Passengers have been urged to maintain caution and report any unfamiliar objects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

