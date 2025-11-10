From Terrorist to Diplomat: The Unprecedented Visit of Syria's President to Washington

In a historic political development, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. This unprecedented meeting marks a significant shift in diplomatic relations between Syria and the United States, following Sharaa's overthrow of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad.

The meeting comes as the U.S. and Syria discuss security partnerships, including a potential U.S. military presence in Damascus. This shift indicates a growing realignment away from Syria's former alliances with Iran and Russia, moving towards improved ties with the U.S. and its allies.

Amid efforts to lift sanctions on Syria, the visit symbolizes a new chapter for the war-torn nation as it attempts to recover and rebuild. The visit underlined Sharaa's commitment to transforming Syria's international standing through diplomacy and economic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)