Supreme Court Questions Re-Enactment of Controversial Tribunals Law

The Supreme Court scrutinizes the Centre's move to reintroduce the Tribunals Reform law. Despite earlier judicial rejection, the government insists the 2021 Act balances judicial independence with administrative efficiency. Critics challenge its constitutional validity, arguing it infringes on judicial independence and separation of powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday scrutinized the Centre's decision to re-enact the Tribunals Reforms law, which had been previously invalidated by the judiciary. The Chief Justice remarked on the questionable nature of enacting the same law with only minor amendments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reviewed multiple petitions, including one from the Madras Bar Association, challenging the constitutional validity of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021. This Act abolishes certain appellate tribunals and alters terms related to tribunal appointments and tenure.

Critics argue that the legislation undermines judicial independence and the separation of powers doctrine. Conversely, Attorney General R Venkataramani defended the Act, maintaining it represents a balance between judicial autonomy and administrative efficiency, with Parliament fully within its legislative rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

