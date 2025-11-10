Left Menu

Chaos Erupts: Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Triggers Panic

A high-intensity explosion near Red Fort Metro Station caused massive chaos, leaving eight dead and 24 injured. Eyewitnesses described horrifying scenes of destruction as emergency responders scrambled to the scene. The blast, originating from a car, shattered windows and sent flames and debris soaring into the sky.

A high-intensity explosion rocked the vicinity of the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, sparking widespread panic as flames engulfed several vehicles. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of devastation with bodies strewn across the area and emergency services rushing to manage the chaos.

Amit Mudgal, an eyewitness, recounted the terrifying moments following the blast, stating, "There was a huge blast, and within seconds, the sky was covered in red smoke." The explosion, believed to have originated from a parked car, caused significant damage, shattering windows of nearby shops and metro station.

Authorities confirmed the death toll at eight with 24 individuals injured in the blast. Delhi Fire Services, along with police and anti-terror squads, swiftly responded to the incident, cordoning off the area and managing to control the fire by 7.29 pm. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of this deadly explosion.

Latest News

