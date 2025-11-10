Left Menu

DMK Urges Halt and Rethink of Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Update

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has petitioned the Chief Election Commissioner to delay the SIR of electoral rolls until post-2026 elections, citing practical issues and advocating for a systematic revision. The party emphasizes the need for thorough voter list purification and highlights challenges faced by citizens due to current procedural gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:42 IST
DMK Urges Halt and Rethink of Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is pressing the Chief Election Commissioner to stall the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, proposing a more methodical approach post-2026 state assembly elections. The party has raised concerns over procedural deficiencies, the lack of time, and the impact on voter accuracy.

DMK's organization secretary, RS Bharati, highlighted these issues in a petition, underscoring the necessity for a 100% purified voters list. Bharati stressed that the incomplete voter details on the ECI's website, which lack essential identifiers like street names, hinder citizens from completing their enumeration forms, especially impacting the illiterate demographic.

The DMK claims BLOs are inadequately prepared and trained, with a significant portion of them being Anganwadi workers or school teachers who can only conduct fieldwork after hours. If unchanged, the SIR could erroneously eliminate eligible voters and include ineligible ones, the party warned, urging the ECI to defer the process for at least a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigation

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigatio...

 India
2
Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

 India
3
U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim Davis

U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim...

 Global
4
Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

Pickleball's Indian Nationals 2025: A Game-Changer for Indian Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025