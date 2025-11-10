Echoes of Tragedy: Explosions that Shaped Delhi's Decades
A car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday killed at least eight people. This incident adds to a history of significant explosions in the city over the decades. Past blasts have resulted in numerous casualties, causing devastating impacts on densely populated areas and marking somber moments for Delhi.
A devastating car explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, according to police. The densely populated district, known for its cultural significance, was once again brought to the forefront due to this tragic incident. The exact cause of the blast is under investigation.
This explosion joins a tragic lineage of destructive events in Delhi's history. Notable incidents include the powerful bomb in a briefcase outside the High Court in 2011, which claimed 12 lives, and the 2005 Diwali blasts that killed 66 people.
Other significant explosions in the past decades have struck areas like Chandni Chowk and Connaught Place, leaving multiple casualties in their wake. These incidents reflect underlying security challenges in the capital and the enduring trauma experienced by its communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
