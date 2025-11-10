MCD's Double Entry Leap: A New Era of Civic Financial Transparency

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is embarking on a significant modernization effort by adopting an Accrual-Based Double Entry Accounting System at its headquarters starting November 15. This move is anticipated to bolster financial transparency and civic governance efficiency, replacing the antiquated manual and cash-based accounting methods with a real-time monitoring system.

Officials highlight that the new system will facilitate enhanced accuracy and accountability in financial transactions, including journal vouchers, bills, and payments. In a recent exercise with the Finance and Accounts system integrator of the UPYOG Portal under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the MCD successfully completed its accrual-based September 2025 monthly account.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar emphasized that this reform would improve financial data management, with the online setup revolutionizing recording and processing. The transition aligns with MCD's goal to leverage technology for administrative efficiency and digital governance, ultimately bolstering citizen trust and service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)