Karnataka Reacts to Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Across State

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock and pain over the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, highlighting the incident's seriousness. The state government has escalated security measures, instructing the Director General of Police to maintain vigilance across Karnataka's districts, including Bengaluru.

In response, extensive patrolling and checks have been initiated in Bengaluru. Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed a deployment of officers and anti-sabotage teams at critical locations such as bus stands and metro stations. Vehicle inspections are underway to ensure public safety.

The explosion, which occurred on a busy evening, resulted in 24 injuries and multiple damaged vehicles. The injured are receiving treatment at LNJP Hospital. The blast prompted leaders like BJP's B Y Vijayendra to offer condolences and wish for speedy recoveries.

