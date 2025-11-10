Tamil Nadu Steps Up Security After Delhi Explosion

In response to a recent explosion in Delhi, the Tamil Nadu police have ramped up security measures across the state. On Monday night, they initiated enhanced patrolling, stricter vehicle inspections, and intensive frisking operations.

Authorities have increased surveillance efforts, ensuring that high-footfall areas are under their watchful eye. This includes major transportation hubs like key airports and railway stations. The tightened measures aim to prevent any potential security threats.

The heightened vigilance reflects the police force's commitment to maintaining public safety, as sources indicate a focus on places where people gather in large numbers.

