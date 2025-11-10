Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Lives Lost in Car Explosion

Left Menu

An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort claimed eight lives and injured 24 others. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and offered prayers for the victims. Security measures have been heightened in response to the incident.

A tragic explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi has claimed the lives of eight individuals, while injuring 24 others. The high-intensity blast occurred when a slow-moving car exploded at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on a bustling evening.

In the aftermath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his deep sorrow for the victims and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for a swift recovery for the injured, underlining his hopes for Baba Mahakal's divine intervention.

In response to the tragedy, security measures have been significantly heightened across Madhya Pradesh's major cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, as a precautionary step following the devastating blast in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

