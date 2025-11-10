India and Vietnam Forge Robust Defense Ties with New Agreements

In a significant move to bolster defense ties, India and Vietnam signed a pact on Monday to establish a framework for submarine search, rescue, and support mechanisms, addressing possible emergencies.

During the 15th India-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Senior Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien, the two nations also inked a letter of intent to enhance bilateral defense industry collaboration.

The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and real-time information exchange, alongside continued progress in hydrography and capacity building, the Indian defense ministry revealed.