India and Vietnam Forge Robust Defense Ties with New Agreements
India and Vietnam have signed agreements to establish a framework for submarine search, rescue, and support, as well as to enhance defense industry cooperation. These deals were finalized at the 15th India-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi, aiming to bolster collaboration in AI, cybersecurity, and technology transfer.
In a significant move to bolster defense ties, India and Vietnam signed a pact on Monday to establish a framework for submarine search, rescue, and support mechanisms, addressing possible emergencies.
During the 15th India-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Senior Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien, the two nations also inked a letter of intent to enhance bilateral defense industry collaboration.
The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and real-time information exchange, alongside continued progress in hydrography and capacity building, the Indian defense ministry revealed.
